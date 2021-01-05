Happening in NWA: T-Shirts for a Great Cause & Where to Find Live Music and Trivia

Check out what is happening in Northwest Arkansas including how you purchase a t-shirt to support a great cause and what a new feature coming to The Momentary.

You might remember that we had Danyelle Musselman on the show recently talking about how the purchase of these t-shirts goes directly to support the American Cancer Societies “Coaches vs Cancer” Challenge. The shirts, which simply say “Suits and Sneakers” were designed and printed by local apparel company B-Unlimited. They still have a few remaining shirts in a variety of colors. If you want to support this great cause, visit our website for a link to purchase a shirt!

We have yet another reason for you to visit The Momentary in Bentonville this winter. Starting today and lasting through March you can enjoy crafted beverages, skewers, s’mores, and more around tableside fire pits at “Winter Glow!” This is a pop-up outdoor experience that will be open each Tuesday through Sunday. No reservations are needed for this event, but face coverings are required except when eating and drinking.

Tuesday Trivia returns to the Odd Soul in Downtown Springdale. You can put your knowledge to the test when the festivities start at seven o’clock. You’ll need to contact the venue to make a reservation to ensure social distancing. And there are always to great prizes up for grabs!

If you’re in the mood for some live music tonight, Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar in Fayetteville is having musician Peter Rexford. He will perform two hours of originals and timeless cover songs. Bring your mask to enjoy this free event taking place from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m