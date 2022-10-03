Here is a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas.

THE CHICKS

The Chicks will be at the Walmart AMP tomorrow,

Limited tickets remain so don’t miss the final country concert of the season when The Chicks come to town with special guest Patty Griffin.

Lawn tickets start at $39.

The lawn 4-pack is already sold out and the rest of the seats are filling up fast.

SQUARE 2 SQUARE

It’s the perfect time of year to hit the trail on your bicycle.

The official Square 2 Square Bike Ride takes place twice annually, once in the fall and once in the spring. The fall ride travels along the Razorback Greenway from Bentonville to Fayetteville. The ride takes place this Saturday, Oct. 8.

Organizers are also holding a virtual race if you want to “roll on your own.” You can complete the virtual ride anytime before the end of the month.

There are different price points for individuals, kids, and families. You can sign up through the link on our website.

THE HOMEGROWN FESTIVAL

Also on Saturday, it’s time for The Homegrown Festival! Located in historic downtown Siloam Springs, the event showcases locally handmade goods along with food trucks and live music.

The Homegrown Festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Some of the crafts you can find are hand-picked vintage items, printmaking, jewelry, and handmade and repurposed goods.

OCTOBER EVENTS AT THE AMAZEUM

The Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville has a few things happening this month that you’ll want to mark your calendars for.

Wednesday, October 12 is Sensory Friendly Day. Families with children with sensory needs will be able to attend with general admission for some sensory-friendly fun.

Then Friday, October 14 is Family Game Night where the museum store will allow families to play and demo games in the lobby at no cost. The store will extend their hours until 8:30 p.m.

HERO HALF MARATHON

Here’s a reminder that the Hero Half Marathon will take place on Saturday, October 15 and you still have time to sign up.

The Hero Half Marathon is a fundraising race and community event hosted by The Spark Foundation in partnership with local Fayetteville Firefighters. Race proceeds benefit organizations that meet important community needs.