The 13-time Grammy-winning, multi-platinum-selling artists The Chicks announced five new October tour dates with a stop at the Walmart AMP on Tuesday, Oct. 4 as part of the Cox Concert Series.

Singer/songwriter Patty Griffin will join The Chicks for the tour.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5.

The Chicks are universally recognized as the biggest selling U.S. female band of all time, selling more than 30.5 million albums, and are among an elite group of artists and the only female group to achieve multiple Diamond releases.

The historic Saint James Missionary Baptist Church in Fayetteville is holding their back-to-school event this weekend.

On Saturday they will have free haircuts, vision screening, booster shots, and even a backpack with school supplies.

No registration is required, but it is first come, first served.

Doors open at 9 a.m. and the event will end at 4 p.m. at the Yvonne Richardson Center in Fayetteville.

A Northwest Arkansas team is deploying to eastern Kentucky Wednesday to help with flood cleanup.

The Sheep Dog Disaster Response team is made up of a variety of different backgrounds ranging from businessmen and women to ex-law enforcement.

Event and fundraising director Jayme Lingo says you can donate gift cards for stores like Walmart, Home Depot, and Lowe’s to help the team buy supplies.

They’ll return back to Rogers on Sunday.

