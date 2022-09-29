Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

BENTON COUTY FAIR

The Benton County Fair is here. The fair lasts through Saturday, October 1. There is live music nightly starting at 6:00 p.m., rides, and plenty of livestock including a rabbit show, lamb show, even a goat costume contest and something you don’t see at just any fair… Clydesdales! You can check out the Clydesdales in the horse arena. Admission cost and daily schedules for the fair can be found on our website.

CHILI’N WITH FAMILY NETWORK CHILI COOKOFF & TAILGATE

An inaugural event will serve as a way for a local non-profit to provide support for families in NWA. Tickets are on sale now for the Chili’n With Family Network Chili Cookoff and Tailgate event. Bring your appetites to Turnbow Park and Shiloh Square on Saturday, October 8. Tickets start at $30 for adults and $10 for kids ages six and up. If you’re a master chili maker, you can sign-up to be a part of the cookoff. This event will benefit the Family Network and the diaper collective.

NWA FALL JOB FAIR

Mark your calendars for October 5. That’s when the 2022 NWA Fall Job Fair will take place. This event is hosted by the Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce at the Frisco Station Mall in Rogers. This job fair which also has a spring session is the largest and longest-running job fair in the state. Attendees are encouraged to bring resumes to this free event. The job fair begins at 10:00 a.m. and will last until 3:00 p.m.

BROADWAY IN BENTONVILLE

The Perry Ryan Theater Company is bringing New York right here to Northwest Arkansas with music from Wicked, Chicago, Hamilton and more. Get your tickets for Broadway in Bentonville happening September 29 & 30 at Thaden School in Bentonville. You’re The mission of the theater company is to bring professional and local artists together to preserve musical theater for future generations. Tickets for the event are $40. You can get a preview of what you can expect over on our website.

THE MUSIC MAN AT APT

Arkansas Public Theatre is bringing a Tony-award-winning musical comedy to life. Tickets are on sale now for “The Music Man.” The story follows fast-talking Harold Hill as he cons the nice people of River City, Iowa to buy instruments for a band he promises to organize but love gets in the of his scheme and shenanigans follow. This is the final weekend to see “The Music Man” with Sunday, October 2 as the last show. You can see our interview with members of the cast on our website.

WANTED: FRENCH BULLDOG

In other Walton Arts Center news, The producers of Legally Blonde The Musical are searching for a French bulldog that will be part of a video shoot to promote the show. If you think you have the perfect dog for this role, you’ll need to send in a short video of the dog. Audition videos will be accepted until Thursday, September 29. Owners of the dog cast in this part will be notified, and the new star will be announced via Walton Arts Center’s social media on Friday, September 30. We have the audition details on our website.