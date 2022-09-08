Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

THE RAMBLE

The city of Fayetteville is inviting you out tonight to the Fay Jones Woods at 8:45 a.m. to celebrate the opening of the Lower Ramble – an important milestone in Phase One of The Ramble Project.

The event will begin at the Canopy Overlook just across South West Avenue from the Fayetteville Public Library. The Ramble is a dynamic 50-acre outdoor public space that will help to revitalize Fayetteville’s downtown area and create a destination for residents and visitors alike.

CBMAA OPENING EXHIBITION LECTURE: FASHIONING AMERICA

Crystal Bridges is opening a new exhibition called “Fashioning America” and to celebrate they are having an opening lecture Friday night at 7 p.m.

Attendees will get an expert look into the themes of the exhibition, how this unique collection of works came together, and learn how American fashion and its contributions reflect the American spirit of ingenuity on the national and world stages.

The event is free, but tickets are required.

RED-TAILED HAWK RELEASE

Northsong Wild Bird Rehabilitation will be releasing a Red-Tailed Hawk this weekend at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks.

The bird was admitted to Northsong after sustaining head trauma of an unknown cause. After months of supportive care, he has improved back to normal. His final exam proved that he’s ready to fly long distances, land, and maneuver beautifully!

The release is set for Saturday at 10 a.m.

WAC ADDS SHOW DATE FOR BLUEY’S BIG PLAY

Here’s an exciting update that your kids are sure to love! Due to popular demand, an additional performance of Bluey’s Big Play has been added to the Walton Arts Center’s season.

The additional performance will be on December 21 at 3 p.m. Limited tickets remain for the original performances on December 20 and 21 at 7 p.m.

LPGA BIKE INITIATIVE

if you could get into the LPGA tournament for free, would you?

This year, you’ll get the chance, but only if you ride your bike!

The Walmart NWA Championship, presented by P&G is returning September 17-25.

Spectators are encouraged to ride their bikes directly to the tournament for the first time in the tournament’s history.

Onsite valet bike parking will be offered Friday, September 23-25, starting at 7 a.m. each day.

All bike riders will receive free admission to the event.

LPGA COMMUNITY BIKE RIDE

Sticking with LPGA updates that are new in 2022, event organizers are offering a community bike ride to the tournament hosted in partnership with Walmart, Trailblazers, Bike.POC, and Mercy.

The 4.3-mile guided bike ride will begin at the Sam’s Club Home Office on Saturday, September 24 at 11 a.m. All levels of riders are invited to participate and registration is free. Plus, the first 100 registered riders will receive free access to the tournament grounds and the BITE Experience @ the LPGA on Saturday, September 24.