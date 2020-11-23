Happening in NWA: The Taste of France, Self Care & Small Businesses

Here is a look at a few events happening in Northwest Arkansas during the week of November 23, 2020 sponsored by Canada Dry.

As you’re preparing for Thanksgiving, don’t forget about snacks for the day after to add to your leftovers. Sweet Freedom Cheese Shop offers pantry staple boxes, and this week’s theme is a trip to France. Each pantry box contains a baguette from Rockin’ Baker, milk, butter, cheese and chocolate. If you’re ready to be whisked away to French countryside, you need to order your pantry box Monday, November 23 for pickup on Friday, November 27. This is a great way to support a local business, especially with small business Saturday coming up.

Speaking of small businesses, Zuzu’s Petals & Gifts is giving back this holiday season. The floral design team are working on donation arrangements with each purchase Zuzu’s will be sending a surprise arrangement to a local senior citizen in your name. This is another great way to support a local business but also spread some holiday cheer, especially with a lot of people not able to see their families. Place your order no later than Tuesday, November 24.

We know the holidays can be tough, and NWA Girl Gang wants to help with an event: “Self Care Through the Holiday Season.” Join Kim Evans Founder of SpoonMoon [Alchemy of Body & Soul] for a guided discussion on self care and coping with the holidays. You can join a free Zoom meeting on Monday, November 23 at 7:00 p.m. The event will explore the many options of self care.

If you’re starting the Christmas holiday a little early, head to the River Valley for some holiday magic, now through the new year. You’re family can experience Van Buren’s Christmas at the Parks. There are two displays: one at the City Park that is drive through only, and another located on the historic downtown is a walk through display.