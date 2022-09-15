Here is a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas.

THE WELCOMING MAT

There are several events happening around Welcoming Week, an annual event that affirms welcoming and inclusive places in our community.

One of those events is happening at the Rogers Experimental House as they, along with Artist David Gomez and The Pink Paloma Balloons, invite the public to “The Welcome Mat,” a community party where newcomers make connections with each other as well as long time members of the community.

The event is set to take place in on Saturday starting at 7 p.m.

JAPANESE BREAKFAST AT THE MOMENTARY

Saturday, the Momentary is continuing its music series with the sounds of the two-time Grammy-nominated indie pop artist Japanese Breakfast.

Joining Japanese Breakfast on stage will be alternative R&B singer Pura Coco. We’ve had her on the show before. If you’re headed to the Momentary Green for this concert, you’re encouraged to arrive early.

The gates open at 7 p.m. and the concert starts at 8 p.m. You can feel free to bring your own lawn chair or blanket. General admission tickets start at $15.

INTERFORM

In the lead-up to NWA FALL Fashion Week, the organization will highlight information and opportunities around voter registration and education.

They are hosting a Rally & Register event this Sunday at the Shiloh Square in Downtown Springdale from 2-6 p.m. There will be booths from several local organizations, panel discussions, a bike giveaway, and creative activations. All you need to do is show up!

SUITS AND SNEAKERS

The American Cancer Society has just released details of the highly anticipated second annual Suits and Sneakers Gala.

The goal of the event is to raise funds to support childhood cancer research, services, awareness, prevention efforts, and access to care. This year’s gala will take place on Oct. 14 from 6:30-11 p.m. at the Fayetteville Town Center and is being chaired by Arkansas Men’s Basketball Coach Eric Musselman and Danyelle Musselman.

New this year, the program will include a roundtable discussion hosted by former player Pat Bradley featuring various Razorback basketball players.

COMMUNITY BIKE RIDE

New for 2022 at the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship presented by P&G, organizers are offering a community bike ride to the tournament. The 4.3-mile guided bike ride will begin at the Sam’s Club Home Office on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 11 a.m. Registration is free.

Plus, the first 100 registered riders will receive free access to the tournament grounds and the BITE Experience at the LPGA on Saturday, Sept. 24.

VOLUNTEER AT THE LPGA

The tournament will return Sept. 17 through Sept. 25. An event like this takes a lot of people to ensure the event is a success. That’s where you come in.

The LPGA tour says they need volunteers to help out during this year’s event. It costs $45 to volunteer. You’ll get a behind-the-scenes experience at the tournament, four weekly tickets for your friends and family, and complimentary breakfast and lunch during your volunteer shifts.

T2 SEASON KICKOFF

Here’s a reminder that TheatreSquared will be holding their Season 17 Kickoff Party this weekend.

On Sunday, they’ll be closing the streets and partying with food, drinks, and live performances. Featured entertainment includes the Stockholm Jazz Band and multiple favorite T2 artists. The Season 17 Kickoff is set to take place from 6-9 p.m.