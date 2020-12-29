Happening in NWA: Trivia, Art Classes, and Applications for an Art Program

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by 7 Up including a chance to unwind at a yoga class and how you can apply to be in the Art Feeds Community Assist Program.

As well as being near the end of the year, it’s also the final full moon of the year. Cocoon Yoga Lab in Bentonville is commemorating the last full moon of 2020 with a low impact meditation event called “Restore and Reset.” The event will take place tonight starting at 7:30 p.m. The cost is $40.

Calling all artists! Here’s a virtual event taking place on Tuesday, December 29. The Fort Smith Regional Art Museum is offering a class called “COLOR for Creatives.” This is one class in the 36-week program but you can join the program at anytime and catch up by watching all the past videos. It’s $50 to participate and you will receive access to all of the courses and content.

Perhaps you’re looking to win a little trivia challenge tonight. Marley’s Pizzeria, just off Dickson Street in Fayetteville, is hosting Tuesday Trivia starting at 7:00 p.m. They have great pizza, drinks, and the chance to amaze all of your friends with your knowledge. It’s free to play.

Our friends at Art Feeds have announced that they are now accepting applications for the Community Assist Program. The program is open to local schools and organizations. Recipients will receive free access to Art Feeds Online for a year, training on the Art Feeds Method, art supplies and ongoing support for the year.