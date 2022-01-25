Happening in NWA – Trivia & Comedy Nights; Concert Lineups Heat Up; Gear Up – Volunteer for Cyclo-Cross

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

Trivia nights are slowly but surely returning to Northwest Arkansas and tonight, Puritan Coffee & Beer in Fayetteville is holding trivia which has the theme: “1980s Name That Tune.” There will be prizes for the top score and runner up as well as best team name. All are welcome. You can email the venue to reserve a table. The event starts is on Tuesday, January 25 at 7:00 p.m.

Comedy nights return to Nomads Trailside in Fayetteville at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 25. The Natural State Comedy Open Mic is always free to attend and is a place for comedians of all experience levels to perform. Sign ups will take place at the venue before the show. If you’re interested in performing, you should plan to be there at least 30 minutes before show-time and sign up on the list. According to the venue all comics are required to show proof of vaccination or recent negative Covid test, or can wear a mask when inside and on stage.

The City of Fayetteville will be hosting the 2022 Walmart UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships January 28 – 30 marking just the second time the event has ever been held in the U.S. And you can get in on all the action by volunteering. Volunteer positions remain open. Those who volunteer will be given free admission, a shirt, beanie hat, and lunch. According to the release, you must be at least 16 years old. We have a volunteer sing-up link posted on our website.

In case you missed it, the Walmart AMP has announced that Fitz and the Tantrums and St. Paul & the Broken Bones are joining the artist lineup that is coming to the Rogers venue. Their concert is on June 23 and will be presented as a part of the Cox Concert Series. Tickets are on-sale right now beginning at $36. Neither group is a stranger to Northwest Arkansas. Fitz and the Tantrums played the AMP in 2019 and that same year, St. Paul and the broken bones headlined the Fayetteville Roots Festival. Plus, a dollar per ticket from this event will be donated to Diversify The Stage, a social impact organization supporting underrepresented communities & next generation leaders looking to break into live entertainment and production careers.

Finally, here’s an event to get on your radar for the weekend. On Sunday, January 30 the Washington County Animal Shelter invites you to Good Dog Café for a pet ID engraving event. Pet ID tags will be five dollars and all proceeds will go directly to Washington County Animal Shelter. You can also Bring your dogs to play in the dog park while you wait. The event on Sunday, January 30 from 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.