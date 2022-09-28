Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

ARTIST LECTURE & RECEPTION

Happening tonight at six p-m you can join artist Amelia Briggs for a discussion of her work and her upcoming installation at the Famous Hardware Store in Downtown Springdale. Following the lecture, you’re invited to walk to the Famous Hardware Store for a sidewalk reception in celebration of the installation. Amelia Briggs is a multidisciplinary artist based in Nashville, TN. Her work has been exhibited internationally and throughout the United States.

RAZORBACK BASEBALL FALL CLASSIC

It’s time for a little fall baseball for the University of Arkansas as they present their annual Razorback Baseball Fall Classic. The event will take place on Friday with the first pitch at 6:00 p.m. The intrasquad scrimmage is 𝗙𝗥𝗘𝗘 for the public to attend. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m., and parking for the event is free.

LOTTO

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery has announced a new game, Lotto. The drawing is today at 9:00 p.m. The Lotto jackpot is exclusive for Arkansas residents. It starts at $250k with drawings every Wednesday and Saturday and is the most significant new game launch since the lottery’s inception in 2009.

LIVE AT TURNBOW

Happening tomorrow night, there will be live music in downtown Springdale as their popular Live at Turnbow Music Series returns. Hip Hop artist Big Piph will headline the event at eight p-m. The opener is the BAANG. who is scheduled to kick off at 6:30. The Live at Turnbow concerts take place on the last Thursdays of each month, lasting through October. More details are on our website.

ART NIGHT OUT

At Crystal Bridges, in honor of the US Constitution and the free exhibition “We the People,” the museum is hosting a museum-wide, evening celebration inspired by Hamilton: An American Musical. The event is happening on Friday from six to 9:00 p.m. So whether you’re 8 or 80, don’t throw away your shot to see original prints of the nation’s founding documents. Art Night Out is free to attend, but tickets are required for performances. Performances begin at 6, 7 and 8 p.m.

SONA HISPANIC HERITAGE

The Symphony of Northwest Arkansas (SoNA) and Springdale Public Library celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month through a special performance happening at Murphy Park in Springdale on Saturday at three p-m. This performance is part of the SoNA Beyond series, which moves SoNA beyond the four walls of the main stage, and out into the community, showcasing the vast spectrum of possibilities for classical music. It’s free to attend.