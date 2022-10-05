Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH

The UAFS Theatre Department will present its fall show, Roald Dahl’s “James and The Giant Peach,” from Oct. 6-9 at Breedlove Auditorium.

The play was adapted for the stage by David Wood and will feature original music composed by UAFS student William Newby. Roald Dahl’s books have sold more than 250 million copies internationally.

Tickets are free for the UAFS community; $8 for educators, military members, and senior citizens; $10 for the general public. Tickets can be purchased here.

BBBBQ ROGERS PD

Bikes, Blues and BBQ punctuates the weekend and some road closures are in effect in Downtown Rogers for the rally.

First Street near Butterfly Park– south of Cherry Street– is closed through Sunday and First Street between Poplar and Cherry will be closed Friday and Saturday.

Organizer Tommy Sisemore was on the show this week talking all about the event. You can see that interview on our website.

VINTAGE MARKET DAYS

Vintage Market Days of Northwest Arkansas will be taking place this weekend at the Benton County Fairgrounds. You can shop and see all things “fall” & ” Christmas.”

The event features nearly 150 vendors from 15 states with vintage and antique finds, handmade goods, and the latest fashion trends from boutiques. The shopping begins at 10 a.m. each morning this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

PEA RIDGE MULE JUMP

On Saturday, get ready for the 33rd annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump. There will be vendors, food trucks, and of course the jump.

There are over 40 mules competing for the $4,000 in prize money this year. Realize, too, that mules do not like to jump! That fact alone creates an atmosphere ripe with laughter as the handlers work to coax their mules over the burlap barriers, some as high as 6 ½ feet!

You can join the more than 6,000 attendees in Pea Ridge this weekend. Admission is $5.00 for adults, $2.00 for ages 6-12, and 5 years old and under are free.

COW PADDY AT HERO HALF MARATHON

We previously mentioned the Hero Half Marathon is coming up on Oct. 15. You can register for that now if you haven’t already. Now, the organizers have added a family-friendly and kid-focused race.

The “SuperHERO 2k” will take place at the Fayetteville Firefighters Hero Half Marathon this year. This 2k is one loop around the North West Arkansas Mall and ends at the annual Fayetteville Firefighters Safety Fair complete with firefighters, bucket rides, firetrucks, free beverages, and a pumpkin patch!

All proceeds go to the Achilles Foundation to support their mission of making running accessible to all abilities. Click here to sign up.

HOLIDAY MARKET – CALL FOR ARTISTS – ANYTIME

The Community Creative Center in Fayetteville is putting a call out to artists to submit their handmade, original artwork to be included in their Holiday Market. Limited space is available for display of works.

Applications are open now and accepted submissions will be notified on Nov. 15. The Holiday Market will open with a VIP reception on Dec. 2.