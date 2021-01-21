Happening in NWA: Virtual Events and How Some Major Museums Give Back

Check out these events and feel good stories about what folks are doing in Northwest Arkansas.

During the lunch hour, All Saint’s Episcopal Church in Bentonville is hosting a virtual event called “Continuing the Conversation” where they topics of conversation focus on social justice. You can join them via Zoom from noon to one today. All they ask from attendees that that you come with a willingness to listen and share respectfully.

The Arkansas Times, the Arkansas Center for Data Sciences and EAST initiative have partnered on a new magazine publication called ITArkansas. Readers can get career advice from established tech workers at Arkansas’s largest enterprises or learn tips and tricks on getting hired or specific aspects of technical work. In addition to the magazine, they are also active on social media. We will put a link to our website so that you can learn more about starting a career in IT, today!

If you are or know of an artist who is struggling during the pandemic, this story is for you. The Raushenberg Emergency Grant is an emergency grant program that provide one-time grants of up to $5,000 for medical or dental emergencies. The grants are available to visual and media artists, and choreographers living anywhere in the United States or U.S. Territories. Get your submissions ready now, because the applications will only be accepted from February eighth to March first.

Tomorrow at lunch time, you can join the dancers of NWA Ballet Theatre as they are back in the J Street Studios and excited to announce our first production of 2021: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Tomorrow at twelve-thirty you can get exclusive access to an in-progress rehearsal. The rehearsal will be streaming to their Facebook page. The full production will be happening March twelfth and thirteenth.

We have been talking lately about all the great folks in our community who are giving back. Last year, Crystal Bridges and Momentary staff joined forces in to design, assemble, and deliver 1,500 house cleaning and personal care kits to organizations serving people dealing with housing insecurity in Bentonville, Rogers, Springdale, Fayetteville, and Siloam Springs.