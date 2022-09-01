Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

T2 AREA 52 BAR

TheatreSquared is offering an out-of-this-world cocktail experience starting today. This is all in support of their new musical “It Came from Outer Space.”

Overlooking the Dickson Street area, this rooftop bar, called “Area 52” transports visitors to another realm. They’ve filled the space with cult-favorite 50s sci-fi lights, decor, and other objects. The pop-up features quirky installations and near-life-sized aliens. However, the bartenders are human.

The bar opens at 6 p.m. until the end of the run of the musical on Sept. 24.

DEEP RELAXATION AT FPL

No matter the outcome of the Hog game tomorrow, you might be looking for a way to settle your nerves. This weekend on Sunday, the Fayetteville Public Library is offering a series of yoga classes – more specifically – guided meditation to soothe the nervous system and bring relaxation.

Yoga mats and blankets will be provided. Students are encouraged to bring an extra blanket, hand towel, or eye pillow to cover their eyes and a small pillow for behind their head & neck.

The class takes place in the Art & Movement Room from 2-3 p.m.

VIRTUAL FORT SMITH FILM FESTIVAL

If you missed the Fort Smith International Film Festival, you can see the festival online this Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., you can get virtual access to all the films for only $10. They are screening the films in the same order they were shown last weekend.

Brandon was previously on Good Day talking about the festival – so if you want to know more about what you can expect, check our website for that interview.

CROHN’S AND COLITIS FOUNDATION

Looking to give back? You still have the opportunity to double your contribution to our local Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation.

Thanks to the sponsor “Road to Cures Fund,” through Sept. 6, you’re giving will be doubled up to $200,000. You can also look Fore-ward to the organization’s upcoming Golf Fore a Cure tournament happening on Oct. 20.