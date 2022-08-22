Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

WASHINGTON COUNTY FAIR

An annual event returns this week as the Washington County Fair kicks off tomorrow and lasts through Saturday at the Washington County Fairgrounds.

You can expect favorites like rides, games, and food, there’s a petting zoo, a horse show, a dutch oven cook-off – as well as other unique events. There are different showings of animals and events happening each day.

Admission is $5 if you’re using cash, $7.50 for card payments, armbands are $30 and children under the age of 5 are admitted for free.

MOMENTARY

The Momentary has announced an exciting lineup of unique performance experiences through the end of the year.

The performances will include: “Collision: When Visions Combine” on Aug. 27 and Bodies in the Land on Sept. 13 through the 18. Check out more information on both performances on our website.

FAYETTEVILLE ROOTS FESTIVAL

The Signature Event for the Fayetteville Roots Festival will be taking place this coming weekend, Thursday through Sunday.

Fayetteville Roots is a non-profit with a mission to connect the community through music and food. As always, a lot of their programming is already sold out, but you can still participate in their free community programming – including musical performances, culinary taste, and talk series, workshops, and more.

A full festival schedule is available on their website. Volunteer opportunities are available as well.

BITE NWA

The BITE-NWA event series will continue in September with a one-night festival-style experience at The Jones Center in Springdale.

The event will feature food from local restaurants, activations, live music, and a celebration of Hispanic Heritage. Tickets are on sale now for the event which will take place on Thursday, Sept. 1 from 6-9 p.m.

FIRST TEE

First Tee is partnering with the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G on September 19-25.

They are needing volunteers to help out during the event – volunteers for many different committees and positions, and volunteers of all ages. As part of the Volunteer Team, you’ll get a behind-the-scenes experience at one of the premiere tournaments of the LPGA Tour.

Volunteers ages 13-18 will receive the volunteer package at no cost.