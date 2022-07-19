Here is a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas.

The Washington County fair is set for August 23 through August 27 at the Washington County fairgrounds.

Attendees can expect favorites like rides, games, and food, there’s a petting zoo, a horse show, dutch oven cook-off, as well as other unique events. There are different showings of animals and events happening each day.

Admission is $5 if you’re using cash and $7.50 for card payments. Armbands are $30 and children under the age of 5 are admitted for free.

A reminder that Terrific Tuesdays are happening at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks.

You can enjoy free entry into the garden on Tuesdays from 5-8 p.m.

Tonight you can cool off at the gardens and wear your swimwear for sprinkler-fest on the great lawn. There will be a COVID vaccine clinic hosted by the Arkansas Department of Health for those 5 and up.

Guests are invited to bring a blanket or lawn chair or towel if they plan on participating in Sprinklerfest.

Donations are welcome and appreciated to support garden programs.

Terrific Tuesday nights will continue through August.

Tickets for “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” are still available.

Arts One Presents is bringing the classic novel to life. There are several performances scheduled starting Thursday, July 21 at the Pat Ellison Performing Arts Center in Springdale.

The musical is based on the novel and includes songs from the 1996 Disney movie.

You can find a link for tickets as well as details on all of our Happening in NWA stories on our website.