Happening in NWA: Ways to Keep Kids Busy During Winter Break

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Monday, December 21 sponsored by 7 Up including activities to keep your kiddos engaged over Winter Break.

If you want to take your healthy eating and fitness habits with you into the new year, there’s a workshop you should know about. Dual Cities Crossfit in Bentonville is hosting a nutrition seminar on Monday, December 21 from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. This free seminar is open to everyone and will include ways to help keep you on track as we go into the new year.

Calling all young chefs! If you’re looking for a fun way to spend your Christmas Break, the Young Chefs Academy of Rogers is hosting a Winter Cooking Camp. Parents, your kiddos will create sweet and savory creations. The camp is for ages 7+.

From “Bah Humbug” to “God bless us, everyone,” our friends at Trike Theatre have launched a “free to watch” version of “A Christmas Carol” on their YouTube page. These young actors performed the show socially distanced, from their homes. Plus, if you like what you see and want to participate with Trike Theatre in the Spring, they have just released all of their Spring Classes including plays where you kiddo can perform from home. They have virtual classes for kids from Pre-k all the way through 12th grade.

Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar in Fayetteville continues to offer great music at their concert series. On Monday, December 21, they’ve got something to keep your spirits bright as they feature some world class jazz music from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Covid-19 precautions are in place at Six Twelve, and they do have food and drinks available for purchase.