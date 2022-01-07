Happening in NWA – Weekend Edition: Dueling Bonfires, Acting, Dancing, & Music Education

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Canada Dry Ginger Ale.

Here’s a unique event to light your weekend on fire. Saddlebock Brewery in Springdale is having a night of dueling bonfires. Yes, you hear that right. One of the bonfires will be huge and will be outside in the field. The other, will be smaller and viewable from Saddlebock’s Wine Room. The million dollar question? Which bonfire will last the longest and be crowded champion?! And, will size matter? You can find out tonight. Ignition starts at six p-m.

Earlier this week, we mentioned that the Community Creative Center in Fayetteville is rolling out a few new classes this winter. Here’s something you might not expect from CCC. It’s an “Intro to Acting” class. The class is for any adult wishing to participate in the local, vibrant, and growing theatre and film industries. The six week course kicks off Saturday, January 8 at 4:00 p.m. and runs on consecutive Saturdays until February 12. If you’re looking to pick up a new skill in 20-22, you can check out a full list of classes from the Community Creative Center on our website right now.

The weekend is here! And it’s the first full weekend of the new year. If you want to dance your way into 2022, En Fuego Dance and Fitness is holding a Happy New Year Dance-Fit Party. The event costs $8, but it’s just $5 to participate if you bring two cans of food which will be donated to the Cooperative Emergency Outreach. Show up and dance on Saturday, January 8 at 10:00 a.m..

You can round out your weekend at the Jones Center in Springdale. They have ice skating happening Friday, January 7 as well as Saturday and Sunday. Plus, their free indoor swimming has returned for 2022. The January session is full, but you can sign up for slots in their February session right now. They also have drop-in basketball, fitness classes, and pickleball. The Jones Center could be your place to take your fitness game up a notch in 2022.

Looking ahead, The Music Education Initiative will be presenting their first Production Education and Technical Training Workshop on on Tuesday, January 11 at George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. The organization will offer training and development for career paths in live performance, technical support, and logistics support. The event on Tuesday is from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Plus, the organization is currently scheduling workshops in other location in Northwest Arkansas.

*Sponsored Content