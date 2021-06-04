Happening in NWA – Weekend Edition: June 4 – June 6

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by the Snapple Lemonade Variety Pack.

Downtown Springdale is finding a way to give back to the seven muralists whose work is featured in the city. They have introduced Art Tees. There are seven shirts, each featuring a different mural. There will be a reception where you can meet the artists and pick up your shirts on June 24.

T-shirts are right now available for a limited time. The cost is thirty dollars with a majority of the proceeds going right back to the artists. We have a link to purchase the shirts on our website.

This summer the Future School of Fort Smith is hosting several enrichment sessions for students to get out of the house, learn and have fun. The best part is that these sessions are absolutely free. The sessions include things like backpacking, folklore monsters, meditation and yoga, and digital art expression. The sessions begin on Monday, June 7 and are open to any student in seventh to twelfth grade. Space is limited to 10 spots for each session.

First Friday returns to Downtown Bentonville on June 4. Last month’s First Friday was the first event of the season. But, it’s not too late to get in on the fun! Make your plans now to head to the downtown square today, starting at 3:00 p.m. for live music, delicious food, family-friendly activities, and more. Featured live music this month is from Northwest Arkansas favorites “The Royale” and “The Irie Lions.”

After a busy spring and the anticipation of a packed summer, perhaps you need to take a moment to just breathe. Fayetteville Yoga Fest will take place at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks tomorrow. The event is centered around yoga, music, mindfulness, and wellness. There are two yoga sessions, one beginning at nine a-m and the second starting at eleven-thirty. Tickets are still available.