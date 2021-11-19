Happening in NWA: Weekend Edition – Lighting Ceremonies; Cyclocross Bike Series; Holiday Market; Veterans Food Giveaway

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Canada Dry Ginger Ale.

This weekend in Northwest Arkansas, it’ll begin to look a lot like Christmas. Both Bentonville and Fayetteville will light up their downtown squares. It kicks off tonight with the Lights of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. The parade starts at 6:00- p.m. Then, there’s the Lighting Ceremony hosted by our very own Dan Skoff. He will help Mayor Lioneld Jordan flip the switch on more than 500,000 lights. Then on Saturday, Bentonville will host its annual Lighting of the Square, complete with family fun activities, live music and an ice skating show. Bentonville’s event begins at 4:00 p.m.

Tomorrow morning in Springdale, the ALL Cross Cyclocross bike series makes it’s second stop in Northwest Arkansas. The regional event kicked off last Saturday in Fayetteville and this Saturday, you can join in the fun at Runway Bike Park with registration beginning at nine a-m. The event will then make stops in Rogers and Bentonville in December and January. The series is designed for ALL: all bikes, all levels, all humans.

Also on Saturday, Bentonville is excited to bring back their Holiday Market. You can shop for some items from some amazing local vendors who have wonderful handcrafted goods. The event takes place at the historic Meteor Guitar Gallery all day tomorrow from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

The River Valley Regional Food Bank will host a special Thanksgiving food giveaway for veterans in the community. The distribution will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or while supplies last, on Saturday, Nov. 20, at the River Valley Regional Food Bank location at 1617 South Zero Street in Fort Smith. The special food giveaway is a way for the food bank to give back to the community’s veterans and was made possible thanks to a grant the food bank received through Feeding America. Veterans must provide valid military identification.