Happening in NWA – Weekend Music, Art & a Scavenger Hunt

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Doctor Pepper.

If live music is your jam, you have a couple of opportunities to see musician and friend of the show Pat Ryan Key. Tonight, he’ll be at Bentonville Dive – Bentonville’s newest hangout spot. And then on Sunday, if you feel like a little drive or if you live north in our viewing area he will be in Joplin Missouri at Redings Mill Inn.

You’ll find the Mobile Art Lab from Crystal Bridges in Siloam Springs on September 3 & 4. The “CB to You Mobile Art Lab” is a traveling pop-up art experience energizing the power of community through art. The mobile art lab is making stops in various communities until December 20. Each stop on the tour providing creativity and conversation. This weekend you’ll find art demos, print-making, storytelling, and live music from Papa Rap and 1 Oz. Jig.

Some fun for the whole family is also happening in downtown Springdale this weekend and it’s all for a good cause. The Rotary Club of Springdale is having a Scavenger Hunt! The game starts Friday, September 3 and will run through the Labor Day weekend, leading participants around Springdale. Play at your own pace. The first team to submit photos of all their finds wins the Grand Prize of $1,000 CASH! It’s free to play, all you need to do to get started is to register.