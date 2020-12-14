Happening in NWA: Where to Get a Free Beanie, Listen to Holiday Jazz, & See a New Art Exhibit

Check out these events happening throughout Northwest Arkansas sponsored by 7 Up.

Downtown Rogers invites you to complete your “Christmas Pic Passport” during the holiday season. While supplies last you can will a free beanie courtesy of the City of Rogers. How it works is that you stop at all eight designated downtown locations, snap a selfie, and post it using #RogersARChristmas. Then, you can stop by City Hall or the Rogers Historical Museum to collect your beanie.

Northwest Arkansas, here is a way you can give back this holiday season. You may have noticed that The Salvation Army started their fundraising campaign early this season, but in spite of that donations are down at this point. With the end of the Red Kettle Campaign in sight, The Salvation Army is asking the community to make an extra effort to support those in need. And they’ve made it easy to give. You can go online and give without ever leaving your home. Also, Walmart customers who shop online will be given the option to round up and give the extra amount to The Salvation Army. This option is available through the end of the year.

Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar in Fayetteville continue to offer great music at their concert series. On Monday, December 14, they’ve got something to keep your spirits bright as they feature the group Rachel B Table for Three from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The group plans to put their signature swinging jazz flair on some holiday classics. Covid-19 precautions are in place at Six Twelve.

The Clinton House Museum has a new art exhibit. Make plans now to see go to the museum to see “Signs of the Times: The Great American Political Poster.” The exhibit brings 170 years of political campaign propaganda, printed to catch your eye and get your vote. The museum says it’s important to highlight this part of our political history. You can check out the exhibit on select days through the end of the year.