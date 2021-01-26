Happening in NWA: Where to Spend Your Vacation Days & a Delicious, Nutritious Salad Recipe

Check out a few events happening in Northwest Arkansas including how you can start planning now for your next vacation.

Security is important, especially when it comes to protecting yourself online. Happening today, Startup Junkie and Conductor have teamed up again on a virtual event. This time it’s a virtual event focused on cybersecurity, highlighting the unique perspective of the hacker. The event is called “The Hacker’s Perspective: Understanding Cybersecurity Risks” and it will take place online from noon to one p-m. The event is free, and all you need to do is register for the event and you’ll receive the link to the webinar.

Tuesday, January 26 is “National Plan for Vacation Day” and Visit Rogers is encouraging everyone to use their vacation days this year. The day was created to encourage Americans to plan their vacation days for the entire year at the start of the year. While Arkansas and much of the country continues to face rising case numbers and travel restrictions, National Plan for Vacation Day is chance to do what is safe and productive: plan. The day coincides with the “Let’s Go There” initiative to encourage Americans to still plan—or even book—future vacations, or to simply keep their travel flame alive and think about their next trip.

Pink House Alchemy, the local company that creates handcrafted simple syrups, bitters, and shrubs has been recognized on a national level. The Pink House Alchemy Tonic Syrup is a winner at this years “Good Food Awards” and their Lavender Syrup was also recognized as a finalist. In addition to purchasing these or any of their syrups on their website, for the first time ever, people all over the will have the opportunity to buy from Pink House Alchemy at the “Good Food Awards Pop Up Shop” as a way to support small businesses and award finalists.

If you are looking to try some new recipes to keep you healthy and fit, our friends at Apple Seeds teaching farm have you covered. The frequently post recipes to their social media including this one! What you’re looking at is a recipe for Greek Oregano Salad. The salad is packed with nutrients, vitamins, and minerals. If you make the salad, you are invited to share a picture of it on social media and tag Apple Seeds and while your tagging, make sure to include Good Day NWA! We would love to give you a shoutout on the show.