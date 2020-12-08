Happening in NWA: Where to Watch a Christmas Classic Movie & How to See NWA’s Largest Christmas Wreath

Here’s a look at events happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by 7 Up.

If you’re in the mood for some live music on Tuesday, December 8, Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar in Fayetteville is having musician Peter Rexford. He will perform two hours of originals and timeless cover songs. Bring you mask to enjoy this free event taking place from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

You can join Startup Junkie and Bank OZK for a day-long workshop celebrating women entrepreneurs in Northwest Arkansas. The event is happening right now, but you can still jump in. It’s free to participate and it’s happening on Facebook live. They will be networking starting at 12:00 p.m., so that might be a great entry point for this virtual event.

We’ve mentioned several times how one of our favorite things to do during the season is watch Christmas movies. If you’re like us, you can head to The Grid Esports Gaming Center in Fayetteville. Where they will screen a Christmas classic, “The Muppet Christmas Carol.” The film will start at 7:00 p.m., and they also have discounts on their gaming if you want to play while you are there. They will also have drawings for door prizes.

Something big is happening at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks. Standing at 7 feet tall this wreath is believed to be the largest in the area. Lee Witty, who built the wreath out of evergreens from the botanical garden, says there wasn’t a target size. She just wanted it to be big. If you want to see it for yourself, you can visit the garden from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. during the week except Wednesday and Thursday.

Don’t forget nominations for our 2020 Woman of the Year award are now open. If you have a remarkable woman in your life, we want to hear about her. Nominations are open through December 20.