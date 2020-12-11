Happening in NWA: Where to Watch Holiday Music, Hear Christmas Music, & Give Back

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas throughout the weekend of Friday, December 11 – Sunday, December 13 sponsored by 7 Up.

Folks are spreading some Christmas cheer on Friday, December 11! Sharing & Caring of Benton County is distributing basic necessities to families in need at the Benton County Fairgrounds. The event continues until 2:00 p.m. Recipients of these Christmas gifts are reminded to leave the kiddos at home when collecting your care package. If you’re interested in the work of sharing and caring, they do accept donations and are always looking for volunteers.

Arkansas Public Theatre is continuing their holiday film series and there is something for everyone with the films they are screening on December 11 & 12. On Friday, December 11 they are screening “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” at 7:00 p.m. You are encouraged to wear your Christmas sweaters and their specialty drink is called “Cousin Eddie’s Egg Nog.” Then on Saturday, December 12 at 3:00 p.m., they are showing “White Christmas” starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye & Rosemary Clooney. Tickets for each film are $10.

The Peel Mansion Museum is having a free concert on Saturday, December 12 at 10:30 a.m. The concert will feature the Highland Winds Clarinet Quartet. This event is free and open to the public. The Peel Mansion strives to connect the community through nature, education, recreation, preservation, and events like this.

Our friends at Arts Live Theatre are hosting a Celebration and Fundraiser on Saturday night. This is a multi-cultural celebration featuring musical guest Papa Rap, Raven Cook will teach about the celebration of Kwanza and Micah and Sadie Primack will share about Hanukkah. Plus, there will be a few comedic performances sprinkled into the celebration. There is a suggested donation of $5 – $20 and your donation will go to sustain the educational programming of this non-profit.

Also happening on December 12, 13, 18, & 20, Arvest Bank is presenting the Winter Warm Up Series at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville. There are several cycling events planned including workshops on bike care, and a family bike club for 2 – 7 year olds. Specific workshop times and prices vary.