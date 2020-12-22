Happening in NWA: Where You Can Visit Santa Safely & How You Can Give Back

Here’s a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, December 22 sponsored by 7 Up.

Here’s a way you can get into the gift giving season and spread some cheer. Wood Stone Pizza in Fayetteville is collecting new, wrapped toys for families hit hardest by COVID-19 until tomorrow, December 23rd for their Second Helping Toy Drive. They are accepting these donations at both their downtown and uptown Fayetteville locations beginning at four p.m.

If live music is your thing and you feel safe venturing out, our friend Jenna Melnicki is performing tonight at JJ’s Grill in Springdale. You can catch “Jenna and Tony” from seven to nine p-m. They will be taking requests so have them play a holiday tune for us!

Reminder that a Christmas pop-up bar with locations all over the world has made a stop in Northwest Arkansas. Miracle on Second Street sits on Northwest A Street in Bentonville. The Undercroft Bar has been transformed into a Christmas wonderland for the time being with lights, Santas and special cocktails. Miracle on Second Street is open Tuesday through Saturday starting at 4:00 p.m. all the way through New Year’s Eve. Reservations are strongly encouraged.

If you’re looking to capture those holiday memories, there is still time for families to visit with Santa.. although Santa visits are certainly looking different this year. Santa can be found at the Northwest Arkansas Mall in Fayetteville, and Pinnacle Hills Promenade and Bass Pro Shops in Rogers. Reservations are recommended at all of these locations.