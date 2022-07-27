Here’s a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas.

PATTI STEEL TO PERFORM

Thursday night, Patti Steel will bring her unique brand of music to city pump in Rogers.

Steel has performed on Good Day NWA in the past as she combines roots, jazz, blues, soul, and your favorite cover songs.

You can join in the fun at starting at 5 p.m.

LIVE AT TURNBOW

There’s more live music happening Thursday night. Downtown Springdale has brought back their popular Live at Turnbow Music Series, and they have a show happening tomorrow night.

Jukebox Confessions will headline the event which is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. The Live at Turnbow concerts take place on the last Thursdays of each month.

In the event of inclement weather, all postponed concerts will be rescheduled to the following Sunday. More details can be found on their website.

FREEZE FEST

Mark your calendars for this Saturday, July 30th for Yarnells’ Farmers Market takeover.

There will be free ice cream samples and the fiercest ice cream eating contest this side of the Ozark Mountains. That’s right. Ice cream eating contest.

It all goes down on Saturday starting at 7:30 a.m. on the downtown Bentonville Square. The event will last until 1 p.m.

CELEBRATING HEROES 5K WALK/RUCK

Also happening on Saturday, Sheep Dog Impact Assistance is hosting a free 5K walk/ruck celebrating our veterans and first responders.

Bring your flags, friends and families for this camaraderie-building event. There will be water and snack stations along the route to help beat the heat.

Several members of Walmart SERVES and Sheep Dog IA will be participating. Everyone is invited to show up at Blake Street in downtown Bentonville at 7:30 a.m. to register or you can pre-register now.