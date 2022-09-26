Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas in the next few weeks.

FAY JONES “A SOUTH FORTY” EXHIBITION

An exhibition devoted to the vibrant, distinctive contemporary architecture and design practices of the American South is on display this semester on the University of Arkansas campus. The exhibit, called “A South Forty” is open now through December 16, so you have some time to see it. “A South Forty” features the design work of nearly 40 architecture practices. It was curated by the Fay Jones School working in collaboration with Modus Studio of Fayetteville.

YOGA ON THE GLADE

Also happening today, the Fayetteville Public Library is hosting “Yoga on the Glade.” This is your opportunity to enjoy yoga in the great outdoors. That’s right, FPL’s team of volunteer yoga instructors has moved the September sessions outside and today is the last session of the month. The class is suitable for all levels of yoga practitioners and will last from 6 to 7 p.m. today.

MCGARRAH FARMS

Happening now, the Pumpkin Patch at McGarrah Farms in Pea Ridge is now open for pumpkin season. Of course, McGarrah Farms is a pick your own pumpkin patch in the fall and a pick your own berries in the spring and summer. They are open every day except for Tuesday. The cost of admission is $12 and they are open all the way up until October 31.

CHILE PEPPER

A reminder that roughly 5,000 runners will descend on Agri Park in Fayetteville this weekend for the Chile Pepper Cross Country Festival. It’s not just a running festival for students, and college runners, you can participate as well. There are opportunities for you to participate or volunteer. And, for those brave enough, the organizers of the Hogeye marathon are presenting a second race in conjunction with the Chile Pepper. If you run both races, they’re calling it the “Spicy Hog Double.”

HILLBERRY MUSIC FESTIVAL

If live music is your jam, the annual Hillberry Music Festival kicks off this Thursday and continues through Sunday at the Farm Campground in Eureka Springs. The featured act is “Railroad Earth” who is joining them for not just one but two nights of entertainment on Saturday and Sunday. There are multiple pass options available. You can camp or even just buy a day pass to check it out. They have multiple stages, workshops, activities, and food and craft vendors.

BIKES, BLUES, BBQ

Here’s a reminder to get Ready for Bikes, Blues & BBQ! The motorcycle charity event has previously announced it’s moving to Rogers after more than 20 years in Fayetteville. The festival begins on October 5, and will feature group rides and live performances here at the Railyard until October 8. That’s when the annual “Frisco Inferno” barbecue competition caps off the event. Proceeds will go towards local non-profits.