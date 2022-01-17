Happy 100th Birthday Betty White and other trending stories

Monday, Jan. 17 would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday. Since her passing on New Year’s Eve, social media has been flooded with memories and tributes to the beloved actress. If you Google search Betty White on Monday, rose pedals will fall from your screen as a tribute to her memorable character “Rose Nylund”. You’ll also see the words “Thank you for being a friend.” Mark your calendars for Monday, January 31, that’s when the hour long special “Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl” will air on KNWA.

Here’s a unlikely collab, Model Heidi Klum made a return to the music world with her new

dance single and she’s partnering with the one and only Snoop Dogg. The song is called “Chai Tea with Heidi” and the single samples Rod Stewart’s song “Baby Jane.” The song will serve as the opening-title song for the 17th season of “Germany’s Next Top Model.” Shot in black and white at Snoop’s Inglewood, California compound, a music-video version of the song is expected to be released next month.

There’s a box office shakeup! After a month at number one, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has finally been overtaken at the box office. The “Scream” reboot debuted with $30.6 million in ticket sales over the weekend.

The film is a self-described “requel” that is both the fifth film in the franchise and a reboot introducing a new, younger cast but also features original “Scream” cast members Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette.