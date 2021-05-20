Happy Birthday Cher! Plus movie trailers for “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Respect”

The long-awaited “Friends” reunion trailer is finally here. That story is kicking off our trending stories for Thursday, May 20.

The entire cast Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc got together recently on the show’s original soundstage in Burbank, California, to tape a retrospective on the popular comedy that debuted more than 25 years ago. “Friends: The Reunion” will also feature special guests including BTS, Justin Bieber, David Beckham, Reese Witherspoon, Cindy Crawford and more. The reunion will stream on HBO Max Thursday, May 27.

Ben Platt is once again playing Evan Hansen. The actor reprises the role for an upcoming film based on the Broadway musical that won him a Tony. “Dear Evan Hansen” also stars Kaitlyn Dever, Julianne Moore and Amy Adams. It follows the same premise as the musical where a lonely teen named Evan finds popularity after he inserts himself in a tragedy at his high school. It’s scheduled for a September release.

Let’s stay with some movie news, Jennifer Hudson channels Aretha Franklin in the new trailer for the movie “Respect.” “Respect” follows Aretha from her childhood to becoming a successful singer known as the ‘”Queen of Soul”. Franklin approved of Hudson to portray her in a film before her death in 2018 and will be credited as producer of the film. The movie also stars Forest Whitaker, Mary J. Blige, Tituss Burgess, Audra McDonald and Marlon Wayans. “Respect” debuts in theaters this August.

We’re sending birthday wishes to a national treasure…Cher who turns 75 on Thursday, May 20. Born Cherilyn Sarkisian she became a worldwide star before the age of 20, and was a part of one of the most successful husband-wife teams of the 1960s and ’70s, Sonny and Cher. She became a solo singer with hits in five consecutive decades as well as a bona fide movie star, thanks partly to her Oscar win for Best Actress in 1988 for “Moonstruck.” Her philanthropic work is extensive including most recently, raising funds for communities affected by Covid-19. She has two children Elijah Blue Allman and Chaz Bono.