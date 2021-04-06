Happy Hours Return; You Can Swim the Lake; Board of Director Positions Available – Happening in NWA

Here’s a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas Sponsored by Keurig Dr. Pepper’s mini can variety pack.

The Walmart AMP is bringing back its popular ‘Happy Hours’ this spring. The events feature food, drinks, and live music by local artists. A group of 4 or less can reserve a table for $25 and parties of 6 or 8 can pay $35 in advance for a table.

April is a considered a national month for many organizations and their causes, and the non profit “Camp Alliance” is leading an effort to officially recognize Military Kid’s sacrifices and to remind all Military Children they are appreciated for their strength in purpose and dedication. To participate, all you need to do is wear purple! “Purple Up” is a National Initiative, and April is the designated “Month” of the Military Child.

If you’re looking to give back and local food is your jam, Ozark Natural Foods is now accepting applications for their Board of Directors. Applications are due April 30 and are available at the member service desk and at their location on College Avenue in Fayetteville. If you are interested in more information, save the date for their Virtual Board Applicant Information Session on Thursday, April 15 at 6:30pm.

One-in-five adults and one in four children don’t know where their next meal is coming from. Arvest Bank’s Million Meals Initiative is hoping to change those numbers by challenging you to help provide more than a million meals to local hungry families in our area. To donate, drop off non-perishable food items or make monetary donations at any of the Arvest locations. Every dollar raised through million meals provides the equivalent of five meals for those in need.

Here’s something to look forward to. The Joys of Swimming and Swim Oz have teamed up to bring you a full schedule of Open Water Swims on Beaver Lake. They are hosting a swim on Wednesday, April 7 at 6:00 p.m. at the Beaver Lake Highway twelve boat ramp in Rogers. The instructors are fully trained. The class is ten dollars per session or twenty five dollars for the month. This event is weather permitting.