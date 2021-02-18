Has there Ever Been Life on Mars? NASA Plans to Find Out in New Rover Mission

Thursday, February 18 is the day NASA will land the first rover on Mars in nearly a decade. “Perseverance” will search for signs of life, collect the first samples that will be returned by a future mission, and pave the way for human explorers.

Watch as Jim Reuter, Associate Administrator for Space Tech at NASA, joins Good Day NWA to talk about this mission and how we are actually going to hear what Mars sounds like.

Be sure to keep up with Perseverance and the mission as it will enter Mars atmosphere at 2:48 p.m. CST and land at 2:55 p.m. CST.