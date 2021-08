Whether it’s a sticker, a tag or an alert on your phone, we’ve all got a reminder to get an oil change. Thanks to a new app, there’s a way you can save money as well as time when you schedule your next oil change or automotive repair!

Watch as Angela Blair from Obiigo joins Good Day NWA to fill us in on the app and how easy it is to use.

There’s a promotion happening right now. The first 20 people to email GoodDay50@Obiigo.com will get $50 off.

*Sponsored Content