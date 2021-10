FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Public Library is partnering with the University of Arkansas Multicultural Center to host a “Being Trans and Gender Nonconforming” panel discussion. The panel will be held on Saturday, November 6 at 2 p.m.

According to a press release from the library, the panelists are Dr. Stephanie Ho from VECTOR Health & Wellness, and Dr. Asher Morgan and Dr. Ren Pepitone from the University of Arkansas. The panel will be moderated by Cira Abiseid from the University of Arkansas.