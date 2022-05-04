There are many reasons to celebrate today’s show as today is May the Fourth Be With You and tomorrow is Cinco de Mayo.
Watch as Jaclyn and Jason show you a drink that will take your celebrating to the next level!
Cinco de Mayo or not, it’s always a good time to toast one of Mexico’s most beloved exports, the margarita.
In its classic form—tequila, lime juice, and Cointreau or triple sec, served in a glass with a salted rim—it is a perfect combination of sweet, salty, sour, and bitter.
Big Red Margarita:
4 oz tequila
2 oz watermelon liquor
2 oz blue curaçao
2 oz cherry grenadine
10 oz big red soda
margarita salt (opt.)
lime wedge garnish