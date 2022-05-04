There are many reasons to celebrate today’s show as today is May the Fourth Be With You and tomorrow is Cinco de Mayo.

Watch as Jaclyn and Jason show you a drink that will take your celebrating to the next level!

Cinco de Mayo or not, it’s always a good time to toast one of Mexico’s most beloved exports, the margarita.

In its classic form—tequila, lime juice, and Cointreau or triple sec, served in a glass with a salted rim—it is a perfect combination of sweet, salty, sour, and bitter.

Big Red Margarita:

4 oz tequila

2 oz watermelon liquor

2 oz blue curaçao

2 oz cherry grenadine

10 oz big red soda

margarita salt (opt.)

lime wedge garnish