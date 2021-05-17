Hip Hop Artist Mentorship Program & an ART PARTY – CACHE Keeps Creativity Flowing

The Creative Arkansas Community Hub and Exchange or “CACHE.” CACHE believes in the power of arts, culture and creativity to impact lives.

Watch as Allyson Esposito joins Good Day NWA to talk about a couple of upcoming CACHE events. Including a 6-week hip hop program with Murs and an event celebrating all Northwest Arkansas artists.

ART PARTY

  • Friday, May 21
  • 6:00 p.m.
  • CACHE Studios 1004 SE 5th St. Bentonville
  • Featuring artists Kat Wilson, Trisha Guting, Griffin Loop, Derek Maxey, and Rumwolf
  • Music by BAANG, Honey Collective, Joe Rinaldo Heffernan and DJs from KOBV
  • Drinks by PinkHouse Alchemy, and more!

