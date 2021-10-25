Hip Hop Program Finale; Fright Night at the Library; Collaborative Artist Grants; Prep Your Garden Bed for Winter – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by 7Up Mini Can Variety Pack.

Fayetteville Public Library has been holding “Fright Night Movie Nights” every Monday in October and your last chance to catch a Fright Night is Monday, October 25. The library will be showing the 2006 fantasy horror film “Monster House” beginning at 5:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Seating is first-come, first-served. No food or drink will be allowed in the Event Center. In keeping with the City of Fayetteville’s Ordinance, all persons attending are required to wear masks. “Monster House” is rated PG.

Happening Tuesday, October 25, Hip hop legend, Murs, will host the final session of Groundwaves in Downtown Springdale. We’ve had Murs on the show before talking about his program which is all about developing emerging artists. Special guests include Academy Award Winning Rapper, Frayser Boy, DJ D Sewell and KISS 105.9. Free headshots will be happening in the lobby while DJ Ambrosia gets the party started. Open mic signups begin at 5:00 p.m.

From music to visual art and everything in between, the Arkansas Arts Council is accepting applications for Collaborative Project Support Grants. These grants are available for $1,000 to $10,000 and require matching funds. The grants are designed to encourage collaboration with two or more community organizations and to assist nonprofit applicants with the contracted cost of art activities. Applications will close on January seventh and will be reviewed on February 17, 2022.

As the growing season comes to an end, have you thought about how you will put your garden to rest for the winter? The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks wants to help. At a virtual session, staff will discuss what to do with your native garden as well as other types of garden beds as the season changes. There will be a focus on native gardens. The class will also cover vegetable garden beds, cover crops and the basics of winter habitats. The event takes place Thursday, October 28 at 6:00 p.m.