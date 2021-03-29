Hogs in Elite 8; Art on the Mountain; A Popular Festival Combining Art & Nature Returns – What You Need to Know

Doctor Pepper and Cream Soda sponsor this look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas including how you can watch the Hogs in the Elite 8.

It was a monumental weekend for Arkansas Razorback Athletics. To break it down, the men’s baseball and the women’s softball team both swept teams from Mississippi State, the football team landed a four star recruit, the university itself celebrate it’s 150th birthday, and, of course, the men’s basketball team moved to the elite eight for the first time since 1995. Bud Walton Arena is hosting an Elite 8 watch party on Monday, March 29. The game will be shown on the videoboard and TVs around the arena. Doors to the arena will open at 8:15 p.m. with tipoff set for 8:57 p.m. Masks or face coverings are required and must be worn while inside the arena. Fans will also need to socially distance in the seating bowl and on the concourse.

Here’s an update on another elite performance from Northwest Arkansas. The City of Bentonville has advanced to the “Final Four” of the Strongest Town Contest presented by the “Strong Towns Journal.” Bentonville faces Oxford, Mississippi in the Final Four round. The competition is based purely on the votes of fans, and you voting closes at noon tomorrow.

Walton Arts Center has announced that the Artosphere, the Art and Nature Festival will return in May with events across Northwest Arkansas. While there will be some changes to the typical festival activities, you can still expect dozens of fun art experiences for the whole family to enjoy from May 6 – 23. Scott Galbraith, vice president of programming and executive producer at Walton Arts Center. said quote on the heels of the pandemic, we thought this was the perfect opportunity to lean into the art in nature element of the festival end quote.

Speaking of art, in case you missed it, the Mount Sequoyah Center opened not one, but two art exhibits over the weekend. “Somewhere Between Chaos and Beauty” features the sculptures of artist Shelby Flemming. And, “Reflections of the Black Experience” features the work of dozens of Arkansas artists.