Hogs in Tampa; Picks for CFB Playoffs; Global NYE Celebrations Kick Off – Hot Topics

New Zealand has welcomed in the New Year as one of the first countries in the world to officially bid farewell to 2021. The City of Auckland rang in 2022 with fireworks and a light show from the Auckland Harbor Bridge and the Sky Tower. That celebration kicked off the countdown for the rest of the world waiting for the new year.

Some folks looking to start the new year with a victory? – The Hogs! Raymond James Stadium will be the home of the 2022 Outback Bowl being played on New Year’s Day. While New Year’s Day means business, Thursday, December 30 meant a whole lot of fun for Arkansas as they spent the day at Clearwater Beach.

In addition to the Hogs, College Football Bowl Season is well underway, while a virus outbreak has caused some post-season games to be canceled, it still appears that the playoff games are moving ahead. On Friday, December 31, fans can see Alabama take on Cincinnati (the only remaining undefeated team in the playoffs), and tonight Georgia takes on Michigan. The winners of those two games will then battle for the National Championship on Monday, January 10.