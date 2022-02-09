HOGS WIN…HOGS WIN…HOGS WIN…HOGS WIN…HOGS WIN…HOGS WIN…HOGS WIN!!!
Sending a big congratulations to the men’s Razorback basketball team for pulling off the upset and defeating the number one team in the country…the Auburn tigers.
Fans wore all white and waited in line for hours to get into Bud Walton Arena to witness this amazing win.
Congratulations also goes to Neal’s Cafe in Springdale. The local staple was inducted into the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame this week. Neal’s Cafe has been a part of the Northwest Arkansas community for over 70 years. The same family has been running operations since opening its doors and the current manager is the great grandson of Toy and Bertha Neal.
The countdown is on to Valentine’s Day and Mavis Wine Co. has a very important question…
Will you be their valentine? The local wine bar in Rogers is hosting an evening of decadence on Valentine’s Day with a four-course wine pairing event. There are two seating times available at 6:00 p.m. six or 8:00 p.m.
And here’s a reminder that happening Wednesday night George’s Majestic Lounge, you can see two local hip-hop legends take the stage. Jasper Logan and BAANG will be performing, the show starts at 8:30 p.m.