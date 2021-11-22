Holiday Gift Ideas; Trivia; & a Thanks-LIVING Edition of Comedy Night – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Canada Dry Ginger Ale.

Trivia is happening tonight at Black Apple Hard Cider in Downtown Springdale. Grab some “Friends” and head to Black Apple for trivia based around the television show “Friends.” Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler and Ross will all be featured in this hilarious night of trivia starting at 7:00 p.m..

Artists looking for some inspiration will find it in this week’s “Art on Arkansas” livestream hosted by the Arkansas Arts Council. This week’s featured guest is Damon Tolbert. He’s an instructor at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and is director of Sound Recording Technology, Applied Woodwinds and Music Education. The livestream will happen on the Arts Council’s Facebook page at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 24.

Then on Friday, November 26 Come one, come all, to the Thanks-LIVING edition of Mixed Nuts Comedy Night. The Comedy Night is a regular feature of the programming at Nomads Trailside in Fayetteville. The night will feature comedy by some Northwest Arkansas favorites, and might be the perfect way to release some tension after Thanksgiving. The show starts at eight p-m and costs five dollars at the door.

Looking for holiday gifts? Have you considered supporting a local artist? The Fenix Fayetteville Gallery is displaying local artists works that will make great holiday gifts. The display includes a large selection of members’ original works. The reception for the show is happening on Saturday, November 27 and you can get your hands on these works when the gallery is open on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays through December 24.

