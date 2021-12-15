Holiday Happening in NWA – Festive and Fun!

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Canada Dry Ginger Ale. https://www.canadadry.com/

How about an evening with the Syrian culture. This is a virtual event. Once you register you will have access to Syrian recipes and video tutorials for the dish. You’ll cook a dish, and then gather over Zoom to listen to Syrian music and storytelling. All ticket revenue will go to support food insecure families in Syria. For context, today, $1 equals 3450 Syrian pounds. The event takes place on December 15 at 6:00 p.m.

Make plans now to head to Tontitown Winery on Friday for their Sip & Sing Christmas Extravaganza! All seating is first come first serve. No reservations or tickets required. There will be live music, giveaways, door prizes & contests!! You are encouraged to wear all your best Christmas gear and turn up to sip, sing & eat! The event is on Friday, December 17 and lasts from 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

You can join TheatreSquared on Saturday, December 18 for a magnificent hot cocoa bar with all of the fixin’s: peppermint sticks, chocolate shavings, marshmallows, and a few additional goodies. They’ll also have a kids craft station for a handmade holiday, a visit from T2’s very own Santa, and a chance to win a giveaway basket full of local goodies from all of your favorite small businesses. The event is free, but registration is encouraged. The event will last from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

You may know how to make jam, but may not know how to run a jam business? Steps are required to start and grow a small food business… that’s where Cureate Courses NW Arkansas comes in. Their fall cohort is coming to an end and they are currently accepting applications for their spring cohort. The application deadline is Friday, January 21, but don’t wait. Start getting your application materials together now to grow your small food business.