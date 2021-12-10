Holiday Happenings Throughout the Region

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Canada Dry Ginger Ale.

Tons of Festive events happening this weekend. Party band Ultra Suede will take the stage at George’s Majestic Lounge on Friday, December 10 for an annual Ugly Sweater show. Prizes will be awarded to the top three sweaters with the top prize scoring some tickets to see “An Officer and a Gentleman” at Walton Arts Center. The show begins at six p-m.

Bentonville is holding their 2021 Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 11 beginning at 6:00 p.m. There are over 100 parade entries this year. The parade begins at the corner of 8th Street and Main and proceeds down Main Street to the Bentonville Square.

In Prairie Grove, they are having their 5th Annual 2nd Saturday’s Christmas Parade of Lights. Santa and Misses Claus will be at the American Legion after the parade. The parade in Prairie Grove begins at 6:00 p.m.

Downtown Rogers is getting in on the holiday fun by showing the movie “The Polar Express” at Arkansas Public Theatre on Saturday, December 11. Doors open at 1:00 p.m. for a special visit with Santa and then the movie will start at two p-m. Your seven dollar ticket includes the movie, the visit with Santa and a goodie bag.

And, Eureka Springs is having their Living Windows event. You can enjoy Santa in the park, carolers, and Living Windows Living Windows will be on display from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. And on Saturday if you want to come early or show late you get free 2 hour metered parking, family friendly fun, and Christmas lights.