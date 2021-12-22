Holiday Jazz; NYE for “Old People;” Red Cross Needs Your Help – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Canada Dry Ginger Ale.

The Red Cross is experiencing the worst blood shortage in over a decade, but you can do your part to help! WAC is hosting a blood drive with live entertainment on Wednesday, December 22. Walkups are welcome but appointments are encouraged. Enjoy music while you donate on Wednesday, December 22. The drive is happening until 4:00 p.m.

While you’re out doing some last minute shopping or even prepping for New Year’s Eve, Mavis Wine in Rogers wants to make your shopping experience enjoyable. They are having live jazz music on Thursday, December 23 provided by the Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society. The event kicks off at 7:00 p.m. Come out to check out their wines and hear some toe-tapping jazz.

Let’s talk about New Year’s Eve. Does the thought of staying up until midnight give you night terrors and cold sweats? Is the only ball dropping you can stay up for occurring in another country? Well, you’re in luck! Crisis Brewing in Fayetteville is opening special hours New Year’s Eve from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. with a free champagne toast at 6:00 p.m. with the London Ball Drop. They’re calling the event a “New Year’s Eve Party for Old People.”

The Morning News Team is challenging the Evening News Team in a Virtual Red Kettle Campaign to benefit the Salvation Army. So far, you have helped us raise over $2,700. The Salvation Army combats poverty and homelessness, that have grown worse in the wake of Covid-19. Your gift goes to work right here in our community. Donate now to your favorite news team.

As a reminder nominations for our Woman of the Year Award are now open. Help us recognize those who lead and inspire.

*Sponsored Content