Holiday Lights; Tai Chi; & a Chapel Stays Open Late – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Canada Dry Ginger Ale.

The holiday season can be stressful for many, so Crystal Bridges is inviting you wind down and release your stress as they are hosting Sunset Tai Chi on Monday, December 20. The session will be led by a certified professional and will take place in the museum’s Great Hall surrounded by the beauty of art and nature. The session costs $5, it’s free for members, and it takes place from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel in Bella Vista is continuing their annual tradition this week of extending the hours that the chapel will be open to the public. Plus, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Monday, Dec. 20 through Thursday. Dec. 23 you can enjoy live music as the chapel lights are ignited each night in honor of the holidays.

If you’re looking for some holiday magic head to Bentonville. That’s where you’ll find Bentonville Heart Lites. Get ready to be wowed by all the lights and music from this local home. You can enjoy over one-hundred-thousand lights animated to music – anything from Bing Crosby to Jojo Siwa to Star Wars. The display is open each day from five to ten-thirty. One of the owners of the home did have a fall this year while setting up the lights. For more on that story and how you can support the family head to our website.

If you are looking for Christmas lights in Washington County, head to Rivercrest Orchard at McGarrah Farms. You can enjoy their train rides, barn chute slide, fire pits, DIY holiday crafts, and tonight and Wednesday night they will have live music in the evenings from Git in the Truck and tomorrow there’s music from our friend Ashtyn Barbaree.

