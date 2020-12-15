Holiday Shopping at Academy Sports + Outdoors

Good Day NWA looks at some trending stories that are Hot Topics including which films were selected as inductees to the National Film Registry and what's new on the menus at both McDonald's and Popeyes!

The National Film Registry added new inductees including a record number of female directors and filmmakers of color "The Dark Knight," "Suspense," "Grease" "The Blues Brothers" Sidney Poitier’s Oscar-winning performance in "Lilies Of The Field," Kathryn Bigelow’s "The Hurt Locker," the animated film "Shrek," "The Joy Luck Club," and "Freedom Riders" are among the 25 movies tapped for preservation this year. The library has selected movies for preservation because of their cultural, historic and artist importance since the registry began in 1988. This year’s picks bring the total number of films in the registry to 800.