Holiday-Themed Events Throughout Northwest Arkansas – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas

The talk of the town has to be that country music legend Garth Brooks is coming to Fayetteville next spring! Good Day NWA had the pleasure of interviewing Garth and you can see the full interview and fing a link to tickets HERE.

There are plenty of Christmas events happening throughout the weekend. Santa loves to visit Rogers during the holiday season, and he’s gearing up for the Annual Christmas Parade happening on Friday, December 3 at 7:00 p.m. You can see all kinds of floats as well as cars, bands, and different groups participating in the parade.

If you’re over in Eureka Springs, they are having what they are calling their “Favorite Parade of the Year,” the Christmas Parade of Lights. The fun starts at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 3. The parade rolls through the beautifully decorated downtown streets with floats, walkers, bands and thousands of lights.

On Saturday, December 4, the Northwest Arkansas Chapter of Jack and Jill of America Inc. is hosting “Cookies with Santa.” The event is taking place at the Benton County Fairgrounds and features Santa and a movie. Kids tickets are just $15 and the parents get in free. You get so much with your tickets! In addition to the movie you’ll get snacks, drink, light-up toys, an activity pack & more. That event begins at 4:30 p.m.