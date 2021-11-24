Hot Holiday Toys: “Paw Patrol” to the Rescue!

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A 19-year-old man from North Carolina was accused this week of storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 with a can of bear spray.

Aidan Bilyard, of Cary, is charged with engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, civil disorder, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with a dangerous weapon, among other charges. He was arrested in Raleigh on Monday and made an initial appearance in federal court.