Hot Holiday Toys: “Paw Patrol” to the Rescue!

Get your wish lists ready as Good Day NWA presents these Hot Holiday Toys sponsored by Energizer batteries.
Checkout the City Tower from the Paw Patrol movie. It’s 3ft tall and will send cars shooting down the ramp just like in the movie. This comes with a car and seven different figures to play with. Your kids are going to love this. It’s easy to assemble no tools needed and required three AAA batteries.
This incredible fire truck toy brings Marshall’s truck from “Paw Patrol: The Movie” to life.
Epic transformations, an extendable and rotating rescue ladder, massive water cannon launcher, flashing lights and realistic sounds. Make this Paw Patrol toy the perfect way to play out your movie-inspired rescues! You can load the included Marshall action figure and another pup from your collection into the cab and race to the rescue. Roll up to the scene and transform Marshall’s truck by pulling back the top. Unable to reach the top of the building? It’s no problem for the ladder. Rotate it 360 degrees and extend it to reach the tallest city buildings! Press the button on top of the fire engine for lights and sound effects!
Slide your friend in trouble down the ladder to safety, landing on the trampoline rescue net,
Then use the water cannon launcher to put out fires and take down obstacles.
Sponsored Content