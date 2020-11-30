Hot Topics: A Holiday Special and Heavyweight News from the Boxing World

Watch as Good Day NWA discusses the top headlines making the rounds on social media.

Mariah Carey and friends are starting the festive season early. On December 4, Apple TV+ will release “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special,” an all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza featuring Carey and an A-list line up including Tiffany Haddish, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Misty Copeland and more. The special tells the story of a Christmas cheer crisis, which can only be saved by one person: Santa’s friend, Mariah.

A lot happening in the world of sports over the weekend… particularly in boxing. In case you missed it Mike Tyson stepped back into the ring for the first time in 15 years. The former Heavyweight Champion of the World squared off with Roy Jones Jr. for 8 entertaining rounds that ended with two legends wearily hugging each other in mutual admiration. Their fight was only an exhibition, and it ended in a draw. The WBC awarding a ceremonial “Front-Line Battle Belt” to both fighters. Ring side providing color commentary was Snoop Dogg.

Another fight this weekend that has social media talking is the short and painful boxing match between YouTube star Jake Paul NBA player Nate Robinson. This was Paul’s second pro fight. He recorded three knockdowns against Robinson who made his pro boxing debut. The three-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest Champion was knocked out in the 2nd round.