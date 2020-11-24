Hot Topics: A Netflix Sensation, a Celebrity Gives Back, & a New iPhone Feature

The spirit of giving was in full force outside Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. That story kicks off today’s Hot Topics!

Traffic was backed up for miles as people waited in line for food baskets for Thanksgiving. The first 5,000 cars received non-perishable food items and gift cards. This is all part of the TPS Food Giveaway. Tyler Perry openly speaks of being homeless before becoming a billionaire. This isn’t the only way Perry has given back to his community recently. During the pandemic, Perry has helped local residents with his random acts of kindness.

Finding a new host for Jeopardy won’t be an easy one as Alex Trebek left behind an amazing legacy hosting the show for over 37 years. Fans have their favorites, including LeVar Burton. The game show tweeted production will resume on November 30 with an interim host from the Jeopardy family…Ken Jennings. Jennings holds the all time record for the most consecutive games won. If you’re curious that number is 74. Additional guest hosts have not been announced.

If you’re able to take some time off to spend with your family for Thanksgiving this week, and you’re looking for some binge-worthy TV. Netflix says “The Queen’s Gambit” is a winner. It has been watched by a record of 62-million households in its first 28 days of release. The series, starring Anya Taylor-Joy, follows a young orphan named Beth in the 1950s who learns to play chess and becomes a champion, while battling addiction at the same time. It’s based by a book of the same name which was released 37 years ago but is now on the New York Times Best-Seller List, thanks to interest in the series. Netflix says the “The Queen’s Gambit” has also inspired people to learn to play chess. A Google search for “how to play chess” has hit a 9 year high.

If you have an iPhone, the days of wondering what song you’re listening to are over. That’s because with a new update includes a music features that allows users to recognize any song that’s playing on their phone with just a tap. Here’s what you do: First, make sure you’re running the latest software on your iPhone. You need to be on iOS 14.2 or newer. Once the update is installed open settings on your iPhone. Tap control center. Scroll down under “more” and tap the green ‘+’ button next to music recognition. Finally, all you need to do is tap this button to identify songs from your iPhone.