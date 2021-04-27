Hot Topics: A New Captain America & Saturday Night Live to Get the Musk Treatment

Watch as Good Day NWA discusses some stories that are trending on social media.

If you’re watching the “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” you may have noticed an outfit change for it’s main character. There’s new poster with star Anthony Mackie in an updated Captain America suit. That’s a change from his original Falcon suit he wore for most of the series. What could this means for the future of the series, which is streaming now on Disney+. If you’re not familiar with the “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” story, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprise their roles for a new adventure set after the events of 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame.” The duo team up to fight an organization intent on causing global chaos.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, May 8. That’s when a billionaire will host Saturday Night Live Engineer and businessman Elon Musk will host a show. That’s quite the change from celebrities, athletes and politicians that host often. The musical guest of the night will be Miley Cyrus who has been on the show several times. Musk is the founder of Tesla as well as Space-X, which just launched 4 Astronauts to the International Space Station.